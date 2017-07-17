Parking apps can help you save time and money

When you go downtown, how long does it take you to find a place to park? Five minutes, 10 minutes MORE?

These parking hassles are costing you money, but your smart phone could actually help you land a spot.

We've all had the experience of trying to get to an event or appointment, only to find there's nowhere to park. A new report from INRIX transportation analysts says the average American driver spends 17 hours a year searching for parking.

Nearly 42 percent say they have missed an appointment because they couldn't find a spot.

All of those parking hassles cost the average driver nearly $350 a year in wasted time and gas.

A few apps could be a big help. First is Parking Panda. This one shows you a number of different parking options near your destination, as well as real-time prices and availability for those spots. You can then use the app to buy a parking pass.

If you're already using the Waze app for directions, it now features a parking lot finder, too. Waze shows you pricing and which lots are full.

The Best Parking app lets you spot and reserve parking, and even sends coupons to repeat customers.

The right app - and a little advance planning - could mean fewer headaches and wasted trips in your future.

