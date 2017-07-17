Deadline passes with no deal between Redskins, Cousins

Kirk Cousins will play the 2017 season under the franchise tag, after the deadline to sign a long-term deal passed at 4:00pm on Monday.

The quarterback will play this coming campaign under a one year, $23.9 million contract. He becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to play back-to-back seasons under the franchise tag.

Redskins president Bruce Allen released a statement:

"Our goal was to sign Kirk to a long-term contract with the final objective of having him finish his career with the Redskins.

"On May 2nd, right after the draft, we make Kirk an offer that included the highest fully guaranteed amount upon signing for a quarterback in NFL history ($53 million) and guaranteed a total of $72 million for injury. The deal would have made him at least the second highest-paid player by average per year in NFL history. But despite our repeated attempts, we have not received any offer from Kirk's agent this year.

"Kirk has made it clear that he prefers to play on a year-to-year basis. While we would've like to work out a long-term contract before this season, we accept his decision.

"We both share high hopes for this season and we are looking forward to training camp starting next week. And we remain hopeful that a long-term contract will be signed in the future."

Cousins and the Redskins arrive in Richmond next Wednesday, July 26, with the first full day of workouts taking place on Thursday, July 27.

