Officer injured after 'suspicious' car crashes into barrier in D.C.

U.S. Capitol Police searched through a suspicious car that crashed into a barrier Monday morning, leaving an officer injured. This happened near the Library of Congress and the U.S. Capitol Building.

The car was heading westbound on Independence Avenue SE when it crashed at Second Street around 11:45 a.m., according to WRC.

Several people at the scene said they heard first responders yelling "fire in the hole" just moments before police gained access to the trunk of the car with a loud explosion. Officers used a robot to search the car, according to WRC.

The car was cleared, and officers did not find any evidence of terrorism.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, while the police officer was treated and released.

The driver was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, felony assaulting a police officer, aggravated reckless driving, and no valid permit.

