Officer injured after 'suspicious' car crashes into barrier in D.C.

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
When you go downtown, how long does it take you to find a place to park? Five minutes, 10 minutes MORE. These parking hassles are costing you money, but your smart phone could actually help you land a spot.More >>
When you go downtown, how long does it take you to find a place to park? Five minutes, 10 minutes MORE. These parking hassles are costing you money, but your smart phone could actually help you land a spot.More >>
Kirk Cousins will play the 2017 season under the franchise tag, after the deadline to sign a long-term deal passed at 4:00pm on Monday. The quarterback will play this coming campaign under a one year, $23.9 million contract.More >>
Kirk Cousins will play the 2017 season under the franchise tag, after the deadline to sign a long-term deal passed at 4:00pm on Monday. The quarterback will play this coming campaign under a one year, $23.9 million contract.More >>
U.S. Capitol Police searched through a suspicious car that crashed into a barrier Monday morning, leaving an officer injured.More >>
U.S. Capitol Police searched through a suspicious car that crashed into a barrier Monday morning, leaving an officer injured.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The United States' National Safety Council estimates 28 percent of accidents are caused in some way by cell phone use while driving.More >>
The United States' National Safety Council estimates 28 percent of accidents are caused in some way by cell phone use while driving.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
According to a spokesperson for Citizenship and Immigration quoted by "The Arizona Republic" said it's not uncommon for a new president to take a few months to get their own paperwork finalized, but generally during that time no letters are sent rather than one bearing the predecessor's name.More >>
According to a spokesperson for Citizenship and Immigration quoted by "The Arizona Republic" said it's not uncommon for a new president to take a few months to get their own paperwork finalized, but generally during that time no letters are sent rather than one bearing the predecessor's name.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>