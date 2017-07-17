Richmond's procurement director no longer employed by city - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

Richmond's procurement director no longer employed by city

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond's procurement director is no longer employed by the city, according to city officials.

Edward Gibbs was given a severance payment of $35,381.25.

City spokesperson Jim Nolan said he is unable to comment further due to a personnel matter.

City Controller Mimi Terry is serving as the interim director of procurement.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly