ACLU calls for investigation into police response at Charlottesville protest

Legal organizations are asking Governor Terry McAuliffe and Charlottesville city officials to request an independent investigation following the arrests of more than a dozen protesters at a KKK rally.

Over 1,000 protesters showed up in Charlottesville to counter the rally by the KKK over the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument. Police arrested 22 people during the protest.

A dozen people arrested during the protest were in court on Monday. Many of them were charged with Obstructing Free Passage after they formed a human chain to try and prevent the Klan from entering the park. At one point, police use tear gas to disperse the crowd - a move the ACLU called "warzone tactics."

The ACLU is now calling on officials to acknowledge that the tactics were "inconsistent with Charlottesville’s values and good policing," as well as launch an independent investigation to see if Charlottesville or Virginia State Police acted unlawfully.

