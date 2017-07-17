Richmond man arrested in connection with several burglaries

A Richmond man was arrested and charged in connection with several burglaries that happened since June.

Spencer T. Adkins, 55, of Richmond, was arrested last Thursday.

On Tuesday, July 4, around 3:45 a.m., officers were told that a man broke into Boulevard Burgers and Brew, located at 1300 North Boulevard. According to police, the surveillance footage showed the suspect, later identified as Adkins, climbing over a railing, breaking a window to gain entry into the business, and taking two cash registers.

Police said the surveillance video showed Adkins forcing entry into other businesses.

Adkins was charged with two counts of commercial breaking and entering, but more charges are pending.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or Fourth Precinct Detective Paul Cho at (804) 646-2939 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

