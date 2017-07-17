Police ID James River drowning victim - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police have released the identity of the man who drowned in the James River on Saturday.

Rudy Organiz-Aguilon, 20, died at the hospital after rescue crews pulled him out of the river.

Police do not suspect foul play.

