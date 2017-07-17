Chesterfield man killed by vehicle at Sussex waste disposal

Virginia State Police is investigating after a Chesterfield man was struck and killed Monday morning at Atlantic Waste disposal in Sussex County.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old William Antonio Quintanilla of North Chesterfield, died at the scene.

Troopers were called to the 3400 block of Atlantic Lane just before 7 a.m., and an accident reconstruction team remained on the scene Monday afternoon to investigate.

