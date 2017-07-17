Volunteer Fire Department needs financial help to fix station

Those who volunteer to save lives are asking for help in making their fire department a safer place for them to work.

The Wagstaff Circle Volunteer Fire Department will hold an open house and meeting to the public on July 17. They want to show the community the concerns they have with the property, along with giving station tours and talking about volunteer opportunities.

At this point, the station is in desperate need of community support to raise funds for necessary work.

Part of that includes replacing a failing HVAC system. Upon hearing of the need on NBC12, local companies, including Tomahawk Heating & Air, immediately offered to help. Another company, Americool, is already working with the fire department to assess and replace the unit.

In addition, the station needs concrete work done, including the replacement of a retaining wall and ramp which is used to pull the truck out of the station.

There is also the need for roof work and possibly replacement, along with adding security lights and repaving the parking lot.

As Captain Glasser from Fire Station 10 explains, the financial issue stems from a mold issue back in 2005. At that time, the volunteer squad had to spend all of its funds on rectifying that issue. Because of that, work on the exterior fell to the wayside.

The station is one of two all-volunteer stations in the county.

“Our volunteers are not paid. They work regular jobs and then give us their down time, their weekends, their vacations, and they staff during inclement weather. They do this because they love to serve their community,” wrote the volunteer department on Facebook.

They are looking for community donations, creative fundraising ideas and volunteers to man the station.

For more information, visit: WagstaffVFD.com

