Richmond Police ID man killed in domestic incident; death investigation underway

The Richmond Police Department says a 53-year-old man died after a person was shot last week during a domestic incident.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday to the 3600 block of Tanby Road for the report of a person shot.

When officers arrive, they found Syed K. Kaider suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

