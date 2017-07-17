Richmond Police ID man killed in domestic incident; death invest - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond Police ID man killed in domestic incident; death investigation underway

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(File | Raycom Media) (File | Raycom Media)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Police Department says a 53-year-old man died after a person was shot last week during a domestic incident. 

Police were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday to the 3600 block of Tanby Road for the report of a person shot. 

When officers arrive, they found Syed K. Kaider suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. 

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly