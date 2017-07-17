Police ID 2nd driver killed in Chesterfield crash

The Wagstaff Circle Volunteer Fire Department will hold an open house and meeting to the public on July 17. They want to show the community the concerns they have with the property, along with giving station tours and talking about volunteer opportunities.More >>
Police have released the identity of the other driver killed in a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.More >>
They are looking for 35-year-old Mathew Chambliss Coleman. He was released on his own recognizance for charges in Chesterfield, but was supposed to be held with no bond for charges in Petersburg.More >>
Two people died in a three-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 in Chesterfield on Wednesday night.More >>
Plans are underway for a new 240-acre park off Beach Road, and the county is looking for public input.More >>
