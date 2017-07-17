Police ID 2nd driver killed in Chesterfield crash

Police have released the identity of the other driver killed in a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

75-year-old Wilber Lee died at the scene. He suffered from a cognitive disorder, according to police.

The other victim in the crash, 56-year-old Herbert Ross, died at VCU Medical Center. A third driver involved in the crash was not injured.

The crash happened Wednesday on I-95 near exit 61 in Chesterfield. Police say Lee was driving the wrong way on I-95 North when he hit the barrier wall and struck Ross' vehicle, which then struck the third driver's vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

