From movies to parks, save money this summer

Summer break is nearly half over for many students, but there are still ways you can save money.

Regal Cinemas is offering $1 family movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. all summer long.

There's no rule that says you have to travel in the summertime. Traveling in the fall could save you a small fortune because you bypass premium rates at hotels and rental houses.

Or plan a weekend summer getaway that's budget friendly.

Maybe that's camping at a state park, or staying with friends or family in another city for a few days.

If you do a one-tank trip, check out Groupon for that city to find great deals on activities and food, too.

Another idea -- plan a visit to one of the museums in Central Virginia.

Enjoy a picnic at Maymont or check out the interactive water parks at Stoney Point or Twin Hickory.

There are also free concerts downtown and free events at public libraries. Do a few quick searches online and build your list.

