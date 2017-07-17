Victim identified, man arrested in Brookhaven Road homicide

The Richmond Police Department says a 36-year-old Richmond man has died and a man is in custody after a shooting Saturday night on Brookhaven Road.

Officers were called to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Carlos Terry suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Terry was transported to the hospital where he died on Sunday.

Police say 37-year-old James D. Faris was arrested Monday morning with the help of U.S. Marshals and Chesterfield Police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

