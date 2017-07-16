Man seriously hurt in Colonial Heights house fire

A man is seriously hurt, after a fire breaks out at a home in Colonial Heights.

The fire started around 6 a.m. Sunday, in the 300 Block of Virginia Avenue.

When crews got on scene, they saw smoke and fire coming from the two-story home.

Fire and EMS units from Chesterfield, Petersburg, and Fort Lee, were called in to help.

When crews went inside the home, they say they found a man on the second floor.

He was rushed to the hospital, where officials say he is in serious condition.

Another resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Crews say the fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

The Red Cross is now helping the residents.

Investigators say the fire was caused by a cigarette.

