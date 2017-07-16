Petersburg man killed in Dinwiddie crash

A driver is facing charges, after a deadly two-car crash in Dinwiddie Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Route 1 and Ritchie Avenue.

Police say a Honda Civic made a left turn into the path of a Ford F-350, hitting the Honda on the passenger side.

The passenger in the Honda, 58-year-old Paul Day from Petersburg, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Day was not wearing a seat belt.

Police say the driver of the Honda is charged with failure to yield.

