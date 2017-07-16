Man shot in face in southside double shooting

Richmond police are investigating after two men are shot, one of them in the face, on the city's southside.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Harwood Street at Hillside Court.

Police say, when they got on scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men had been shot in the leg and other was shot in the face.

Thankfully, both men are expected to survive.

Right now, police don't have a suspect in custody. If you have any information that can help, you're asked to call crime stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

