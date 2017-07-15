WATCH LIVE: Unveiling of the Maggie Walker statue

The Maggie Walker statue will be unveiled on Saturday. (Source: NBC12)

Crews finished putting the final touches on the Maggie L. Walker site at the intersection of Broad and Adams this week.

An unveiling of the statue will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

CLICK HERE to watch the event live.

