Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond shooting

Police say a man is fighting for his life, after he was shot in Richmond's East End.

Officers say it happened just before 11 p.m. Friday, along Carmine Street in Whitcomb Court.

When they got to the scene, police say they found a 50-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he is facing life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for suspects, and stress that you call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or reach out to Detective Benjamin Neifeld at 646-3246, if you have any tips on the case.

