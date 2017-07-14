VA WWII vet wakes up to find American flag destroyed - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VA WWII vet wakes up to find American flag destroyed

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WWBT/WRC) -

A Virginia man woke up to find his American flag destroyed.

Someone set his flag on fire in the middle of the night, and now, the World War II veteran and his neighbors are working to find the person who did it.

The flag was hanging outside his house in Alexandria the day before Independence Day.

Click here to see the story.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly