Some businesses, residences in the Fan District are without power

Some businesses and residences in the Fan District are without power.

Dominion Energy says a majority of the power outages are due to equipment failure in the Grayland Avenue area.

The power should be restored in the area sometime between 10 p.m. on Friday and 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Click here for the latest on the power outages.

Power is out in The Fan since 7:30pm not eta. All restaurants, business, street lights out. Do we know why @NBC12 @KellyAvellino — Rachel Valentino (@REMValentino) July 15, 2017

