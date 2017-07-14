Some businesses, residences in the Fan District are without power

Some businesses and residences in the Fan District are without power.More >>
Some businesses and residences in the Fan District are without power.More >>
All lanes on Interstate 95 South have reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned, which closed all lanes near East Broad Street and Franklin Street on Friday afternoon.More >>
All lanes on Interstate 95 South have reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned, which closed all lanes near East Broad Street and Franklin Street on Friday afternoon.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The countdown is on to Saturday’s unveiling of Richmond’s newest statue. Crews have finished putting the final touches on the Maggie L. Walker site at the intersection of Broad and Adams.More >>
The countdown is on to Saturday’s unveiling of Richmond’s newest statue. Crews have finished putting the final touches on the Maggie L. Walker site at the intersection of Broad and Adams.More >>
A Church Hill resident credits his smoke alarm for waking him up early Friday morning as a blaze broke out at his home.More >>
A Church Hill resident credits his smoke alarm for waking him up early Friday morning as a blaze broke out at his home.More >>