Some businesses, residences in the Fan District are without powe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Some businesses, residences in the Fan District are without power

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Source: Dominion Energy Source: Dominion Energy
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Some businesses and residences in the Fan District are without power.

Dominion Energy says a majority of the power outages are due to equipment failure in the Grayland Avenue area.

The power should be restored in the area sometime between 10 p.m. on Friday and 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Click here for the latest on the power outages.

Copyright 2017 WWBT/WRC. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly