3 people injured in Henrico crash

Three people are injured in a crash that blocked a busy street in Henrico.

Henrico police say a white van was heading eastbound on West Broad Street when it was struck by a car heading southbound on Homeview Drive. One of the vehicles overturned as a result.

According to officers, one of the vehicles ran a red light, but officers are not sure which vehicle ran the light.

Two people were injured in the van, and one person was injured in the car. All three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

