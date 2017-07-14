Judge declares mistrial in the murder of wedding caterer

A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of a former parks department employee accused of killing a wedding caterer from Hopewell.

According to WRC, jurors were deliberating for more than six hours before reaching a hung jury in the case of Kempton Bonds, who is accused of stabbing wedding caterer Tyonne Johns following a fight over folding chairs at a wedding in Fairfax last year. He says it was self-defense.

Johns died after Bonds stabbed her on Aug. 6. 2016, according to WRC.

Bonds claims he was being bullied and threatened by wedding guests and the staff.

The defense asked for a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict.

There is no word on a retrial.

Copyright 2017 WWBT/WRC. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12