Central VA's first Publix to open on Saturday

So many of you are excited that Publix is coming to town, and you don't have to wait too much longer.

The very first Publix in Virginia opens on Saturday at 7 a.m. at the new Nuckols Place shopping center in Glen Allen.

Sub sandwiches and customer service are two things Publix prides itself on.

First off is delivery. Fresh produce arrives daily, and fresh fish comes in six days a week.

"This is one of the stores we built from the ground up, so it has everything Publix has to offer," said Kim Reynolds, a Publix spokesperson.

Cooking classes and event planning will also be in Virginia's first Publix

"Competition is good for the community. All the retailers step up and the consumer benefits," said Reyolds.

Delicious starts in the deli where wings will be your thing, along with those infamous Publix subs, and you can order them all online to be ready for a quick pickup.

"We have a selection of quality products, freshly prepared products you can grab and go," said Reynolds.

It's a piece of cake to order at the bakery with handcrafted cakes and crusty baked bread.

But it's not just food the supermarket serves up. Publix prides itself on being a part of the community, sponsoring youth sports, donating food for the hungry and school supplies for students

"Our associates are company owners, so they go above and beyond to serve the community and customers," said Reynolds.

Employees also help carry your bags to your car and clipping coupons gets easier for online ads you can load onto your phone, plus weekly BOGO deals and affordable medicines at the pharmacy.

"Certain antibiotics and maintenance drugs we offer for free to our customers with a prescription," said Reynolds.

Publix will open a second store on Staples Mill Road on Saturday, July 29, and will open a third store on Aug. 5.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12