Chef at Richmond restaurant passes away

A chef at an iconic Richmond restaurant passed away.

Chef Rhian Pryor has been working in the Richmond service industry for over 20 years. Before joining Social52, he spent a majority of his career at Sam Millers.

According to Social52's Facebook page, Pryor is survived by his wife and two daughters.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family. So far, $6,964 has been raised.

"We appreciate your support during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience that our additional closings may have caused while we allowed our staff some additional time off," Social52 said on their Facebook page.

Click here if you would like to help.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12