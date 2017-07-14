McDonald's conducts investigation after woman says employee refused to serve police officer

McDonald's is conducting a full investigation after a Hanover woman wrote on Facebook saying an employee at an Henrico McDonald's refused to serve her husband while he was on his dinner break.

The woman said her husband, who is a police officer, was in uniform and drove his police vehicle through the drive-thru. He paid for his food and moved up to the next window.

"The young man who was working that window looked at him and backed away from the window mouthing something to my husband. My husband couldn't hear him since the window was closed. The guy finally walked to the window and slid it open. My husband told him that he couldn't hear him and the guy said, 'I ain't serving no police' and closed the window. The guy proceeded to tell everyone in McDonald's, including the manager, that he was not going to serve the police. The employees stared at my husband trying to figure out what they should do. After all, he had paid for his food, but no one wanted to give it to him. Finally, one guy brought it over to him without a single word," said the woman.

McDonald's issued a response:

At our restaurants, we are dedicated to serving all of our customers, including the police officers who protect and sersve our communities. We are conducting a full investigation into this matter and will take appropriate actions.

