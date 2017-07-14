Glen Allen teenager now indicted on multiple drug, gun charges

A Glen Allen teenager has now been indicted on multiple drug and gun charges.

Thomas Saedan, 18, is accused of selling marijuana, mushrooms, MDMA (also known as "Molly"), and various prescription pills out of his parents’ home on Chickahominy Branch Drive, near Glen Allen High School.

A search warrant revealed in February, police were called to the home for a drug complaint. The warrant said police saw several cars pull up to the house, stay a few minutes and leave.

Officers were able to pull over one of the people who went to the home. The driver said he went to the home once a week to buy marijuana.

A search of the home found multiple prescription pills, marijuana/hashish oil, mushrooms, two firearms and $18,331 cash.

The search warrant also revealed police were called to the home in 2015 for a drug deal gone bad involving Saedan when he was underage. In that incident, according to court documents, a shot was fired and a fight broke out involving Saedan's father.

In court documents, police said Saedan confessed to smoking and selling a lot of marijuana.

His next court date is set for August 24.

