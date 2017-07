A tractor-trailer has overturned on I-95, closing all southbound lanes near E. Broad Street.

The ramp onto I-95 South is also closed in the area.

Virginia State Police are on the scene. They say the tractor-trailer was hauling cigarette filters.

Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder. The backup is over five miles.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Expect major delays on I-95 south in #RVA due to crash blocking all lanes near Broad St. (mm 74). Use alt route to avoid delays. #VAtraffic pic.twitter.com/kBc2Zwtsut — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) July 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12