I-95S back open after tractor-trailer crash near Broad St.

All lanes on Interstate 95 South have reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned, which closed all lanes near East Broad Street and Franklin Street on Friday afternoon. The ramp onto I-95 South was also closed in the area.
Virginia State Police say a 2000 Mack tractor-trailer lost control and overturned around 2:50 p.m., blocking the left and center lanes of I-95 South. The crash happened around 2:50 p.m.
The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to VCU Medical Center.
The truck has been up righted, and clean-up lasted through rush hour. The backup was five miles at one point.
