I-95S back open after tractor-trailer crash near Broad St.

All lanes on Interstate 95 South have reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned, which closed all lanes near East Broad Street and Franklin Street on Friday afternoon. The ramp onto I-95 South was also closed in the area.

Virginia State Police say a 2000 Mack tractor-trailer lost control and overturned around 2:50 p.m., blocking the left and center lanes of I-95 South. The crash happened around 2:50 p.m.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to VCU Medical Center.

The truck has been up righted, and clean-up lasted through rush hour. The backup was five miles at one point.

Expect major delays on I-95 south in #RVA due to crash blocking all lanes near Broad St. (mm 74). Use alt route to avoid delays. #VAtraffic pic.twitter.com/kBc2Zwtsut — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) July 14, 2017

