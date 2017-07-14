Hanover man will spend 3.5 years in prison for child pornography

Heavy rain and damaging winds were seen across the metro-Richmond area Monday afternoon. At the height of the storm, 15,000 people were without power.More >>
Investigators say Kelley shared files of child pornography with undercover agents. They then examined his computer and found more images depicting children as young as six years old being sexually abused.More >>
A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Monday to more than 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing a woman in Hanover in July 2016.More >>
A funeral will be held in Mechanicsville on Saturday for a woman murdered in Colorado.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about an increase in soliciting activity during the summer months.More >>
