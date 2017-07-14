Hanover man will spend 3.5 years in prison for child pornography

A Hanover man pleaded guilty on Friday to four counts of possession of child pornography.

Joel Allen Kelley was sentenced to 35 years with 31 years 6 months suspended. He will be required to register as a sex offender and will be on supervised release indefinitely.

"My team and I are fighting the scourge of child pornography every single day, because nothing could be more important than the safety and health of our children," said Attorney General Herring.

Investigators say Kelley shared files of child pornography with undercover agents. They then examined his computer and found more images depicting children as young as six years old being sexually abused.

"This is another strong sentence that will put a dangerous predator behind bars. I'm really proud of the great work done by my team of prosecutors and investigators, and all our law enforcement partners in this matter," said Herring.

