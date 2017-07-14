Violent Henrico felon now charged with sexually abusing child

A Henrico man who served time in federal prison is now been indicted for sexually abusing a child.

Stephen Miles Tucciarone is facing 15 charges, including several counts of indecent liberties with a child, carnal knowledge of a child and child abuse.

Court records show it happened in August of last year.

Tucciarone was featured on our Fugitive Friday segment several years ago. He had served time for felony drug and gun charges. Investigators described him as a violent guy that they didn’t "want just walking around."

