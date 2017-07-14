Smoke billows from truck stop in Amelia, several crews respond

Fire crews responded to a truck stop in Amelia after heavy smoke was seen billowing from the building.

The fire started around 1 p.m. at the 360 Truck Stop on Route 360 between Route 153 and the Chesterfield County line.

Crews from Amelia, Powhatan and Chesterfield responded to get the fire under control. No reported injuries at this time.

There were 75 firefighters on the scene due to the heat. There were no fire hydrants in the area, and the water needed to be shuttled in.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

