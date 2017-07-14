Smoke billows from truck stop in Amelia, several crews on scene

Fire crews are responding to a truck stop in Amelia after heavy smoke was seen billowing from the building.

The fire started around 1 p.m. at the 360 Truck Stop on Route 360 near Route 153.

Crews from Amelia, Powhatan and Chesterfield are responding. No reported injuries at this time.

NBC12 is sending a crew and will bring you more information on air and online.

