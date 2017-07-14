RVA brides panic after learning of sudden bridal chain bankruptc - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

RVA brides panic after learning of sudden bridal chain bankruptcy

Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Alfred Angelo bridal shop is closing after the national chain just declared bankruptcy.

Now dozens of brides have been showing up to the store in Short Pump trying to salvage their dresses before they get mailed back to corporate.

The angry brides yelled as FedEx crews packed away dresses onto the truck to be shipped away.

Kelly Avellino is on the scene and will have the story coming up on NBC12 News at 5.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly