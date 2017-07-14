RVA brides panic after learning of sudden bridal chain bankruptcy

Alfred Angelo bridal shop is closing after the national chain just declared bankruptcy. Now dozens of brides have been showing up to the store in Short Pump trying to salvage their dresses before they get mailed back to corporate.More >>
Family members say that Herbert Ross -- the man killed in a crash on I-95 in Chesterfield this week -- is the father of Shawn Ross, who was injured in an apartment fire on July 7.More >>
Firefighters say the heroic actions of neighbors saved the lives of an elderly couple during a house fire Thursday morning that sent a total of six people to the hospital.More >>
Just three weeks after Publix opens its second store in Central Virginia, a third location will open.More >>
Henrico Police say Caleb Benjamin Lesch has been indicted on several drug charges after a woman was found dead earlier this year.More >>
