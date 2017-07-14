RVA brides panic after learning of sudden bridal chain bankruptcy

Alfred Angelo bridal shop is closing after the national chain just declared bankruptcy.

Now dozens of brides have been showing up to the store in Short Pump trying to salvage their dresses before they get mailed back to corporate.

The angry brides yelled as FedEx crews packed away dresses onto the truck to be shipped away.

Kelly Avellino is on the scene and will have the story coming up on NBC12 News at 5.

Police on scene of Alfred Angelo bridal shop as brides struggle to locate dresses after chain goes bankrupt. #Nbc12 pic.twitter.com/oV9Q6uTgou — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) July 14, 2017

