NBC12 VIEWPOINT: The Richmond Region is Great!!!

By: Kym Grinnage

As some of you know, I am originally from New York - specifically Brooklyn, New York - but I must tell you, I am now officially southern!! And that’s because of this great region we call Richmond and the RVA.

Whether you live, play or work in the city of Richmond or one of our wonderful surrounding counties, this is a great place to work, play, explore and raise a family.

Ok, I am going to share something with you that you will love. The secret will now be out!!

Did you know that Travel + Leisure included Richmond on their “Best Place to Travel in 2016” list?

Did you also know that the Richmond Region attracts 7 million visitors a year who spend $2 billion - that’s billion with a “B” - on lodging, travel and dining, shopping, recreation and just about anything you can imagine.

Now here is the best tip of the day. Richmond Region Tourism has a program called “I am Tourism Ambassador Program”. During this program, you will receive a great presentation, a workshop and a bus tour of the region. Classes happen every month, and all you need to do is sign up.

If you are interested, go to: Richmondregiontourism.com

After becoming an Ambassador, you will love the Richmond region even more.

