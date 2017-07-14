Man killed in I-95 crash also connected to 3 children who died in fire

Two people were killed in this crash on Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)

Family members say that Herbert Ross -- the man killed in a crash on I-95 in Chesterfield this week -- is the father of Shawn Ross, who was injured in an apartment fire on July 7.

In that fire, three children -- 1-year-old Sage, 2-year-old Shyla, and 7-year-old Jeremiah -- died from smoke inhalation.

The children, along with 25-year-old Shawn Ross, were found unresponsive around 3 a.m. at Highland Pointe Apartments in the 1000 block of West Nine Mile Road.

Fire officials say the blaze was started by unattended cooking.

Herbert Ross, 56, was driving northbound on I-95 Wednesday night when he was struck head-on by someone heading the wrong way. Another vehicle also struck Ross' vehicle. The driver headed the wrong way also died in the crash. He has not been identified.

The driver of the third vehicle involved was not injured.

