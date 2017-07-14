3 children in Henrico apartment fire died from smoke inhalation

The Medical Examiner's Office said Friday the three children who died after an apartment fire on July 7 died from smoke inhalation. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

One-year-old Sage, 2-year-old Shyla, and 7-year-old Jeremiah, along with a 25-year-old man who is the fiance of the children's mother, were found unresponsive around 3 a.m during the fire at Highland Pointe Apartments in the 1000 block of West Nine Mile Road.

The three children died on Sunday; the man remains in the hospital.

Fire officials say the blaze was started by unattended cooking.

"The smoke was so thick inside the apartment, firefighters say they couldn't even see their hands in front of them. The fire had more than likely been burning for some time," Capt. Taylor Goodman with Henrico Fire said last week.

RELATED STORY

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12