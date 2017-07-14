Church Hill resident credits smoke alarm for helping him escape fire

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at a Church Hill home. (Source: NBC12)

A Church Hill resident credits his smoke alarm for waking him up early Friday morning as a blaze broke out at his home.

The fire started around 2 a.m. on North 31st Street. The man says when he woke up, his couch was on fire. He managed to escape and run next door to call for help.

Firefighters knocked out the fire quickly, but the home suffered smoke and heat damage.

The fire remains under investigation. The resident of the home says the blaze may have started due to an issue with an air conditioner unit.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12