Ex-Richmond police officer found guilty on sex crimes involving minor

A former Richmond police officer was found guilty in court on Thursday in connection with a sexual assault of a minor back in November of 2015. He could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

According to court records, Charles Church was found guilty for indecent liberties with a child and one count of object sexual penetration. According to Virginia law, "object sexual penetration" carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.

Church was arrested back in November of 2015 in connection with a sexual assault of a minor under the age of 13. During Church's three-day trial, the jury heard testimony from witnesses, testimony from expert witnesses, and examined multiple exhibits.

Church was originally charged with two counts of sodomy of a juvenile in the case back in November of 2015, but both of those counts were Nolle Prosequi back on June 21, 2016, according to online court records.

But in January 2016, he was indicted with of rape of a child under 13 years of age and two counts of sodomy. He was acquitted of one count of sodomy, while the second count was dismissed.

According to the prosecutor, Church and the victim know each other.

Church will formally be sentenced at the Richmond Circuit Court on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m.

