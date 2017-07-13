Exit ramp on I-295 closed in Henrico due to accident - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Exit ramp on I-295 closed in Henrico due to accident

By Megan Woo, Digital
The south exit ramp on Interstate 295 in Henrico is closed due to an accident.

The off ramp from Exit 28 B to Interstate 64 East is blocked. This is located near Williamsburg Road.

Drivers can expect potential delays in the area.

