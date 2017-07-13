Exit ramp on I-295 back open in Henrico after to accident

An exit ramp on Interstate 295 S in Henrico is back open after an accident.

A cherry picker overturned at the off ramp from Exit 28 B on Interstate 295 S to Interstate 64 East. This is located near Williamsburg Road.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

