Publix to open third store in Central VA

Publix is coming to Virginia in summer 2017. (Source: NBC12)

Just three weeks after Publix opens its second store in Central Virginia, a third location will open.

The grocery chain announced on Thursday that the store located at 4591 South Laburnum Avenue will have its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 a.m.

The first Publix in the area will open at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive on July 15, while the second store will open at 10250 Staples Mill Road on July 29.

Publix is entering the market this summer after purchasing several Martin's stores that are closing.

