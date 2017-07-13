Tiny tortoise to get 3D printed prosthetics

McDonald's is conducting a full investigation after a Hanover woman wrote on Facebook saying an employee at an Henrico McDonald's refused to serve her husband while he was on his dinner break..More >>
Fire crews are responding to a truck stop in Amelia after heavy smoke was seen billowing from the building.More >>
A tiny tortoise is getting back on her feet with the help of 3D printed prosthetic legs.More >>
Prince George police have responded to reported thefts during the past several months from new homes under construction.More >>
Virginia State Police say the crash happened on Route 1 South, about a half-mile south of Westover Drive, around 5:41 p.m. on Monday.More >>
