Richmond public housing set for building violation as woman calls NBC12 for flooding

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is set to get a building violation from city inspectors after a resident called in a complaint about an ongoing leak that was flooding her apartment. Frances Mines says her apartment has been flooding for three months, and maintenance crews haven’t properly made repairs.

Mines says when her tub faucet runs, water leaks through to the kitchen ceiling, cabinets, stove and even her children’s bedroom. She says maintenance requests have only turned up a shoddy attempt to repair the problem.

"They put a bag over my tub area, but they didn't fix anything,” said Mines.

City code enforcement officials said they inspected the apartment and will be issuing RRHA a violation notice. RRHA crews also worked to fix the leaks on Thursday.

"I just don't feel that it's fair,” said Mines. “I've called multiple times.”

However, Richmond's public housing is riddled with problems like these. The agency says federal funds have been cut, and $150 million is needed to bring all the “courts” up to par.

Despite that, an RRHA spokesperson says the agency just spent $40,000 to replace one building's entire HVAC unit. Officials are now also considering switching from the federal public housing funding program to the Section 8 program. They estimate the change could bring in more than $7 million a year. RRHA could start the process of converting to section 8 housing within upcoming weeks. Ultimately, RRHA is working to redevelop all public housing into new, mixed-income developments.

In the meantime, residents like Mines, a single mom who works as a pharmacy technician, continue to wipe up problems, like leaky ceilings.

"Even though where I live is a subsidized area, but it's my home. It's not about where you live. It's about how you live. It's also about how you're being treated," continued Mines.

