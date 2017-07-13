Left lane closed on I-95 S in Hanover - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Left lane closed on I-95 S in Hanover

By Megan Woo, Digital
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

The left lane is closed on Interstate 95 South in Hanover due to a crash.

The accident happened near Sliding Hill Road, mile marker 87.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

