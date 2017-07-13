Left lane closed on I-95 S in Hanover

Heavy rain and damaging winds were seen across the metro-Richmond area Monday afternoon. At the height of the storm, 15,000 people were without power.More >>
The left lane is closed on Interstate 95 South in Hanover due to a crash.More >>
A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Monday to more than 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing a woman in Hanover in July 2016.More >>
A funeral will be held in Mechanicsville on Saturday for a woman murdered in Colorado.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about an increase in soliciting activity during the summer months.More >>
