Prince George police release tips on how to minimize theft

Prince George police have responded to reported thefts during the past several months from new homes under construction.

Officers said most of the thefts took place in the Eagle Preserve and The Meadows neighborhoods during the late night and early morning hours. The larcenies consisted of building materials.

Police have issued six tips on how to minimize theft:

Post warning signs to keep unauthorized persons off the site

Consider video monitoring

Do not leave tools, equipment, or supplies visible or accessible

Use only high-quality locks—never leave keys in locks, or leave locks in an open position

Keep neighbors informed

Provide for nighttime lighting

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804)-733-2777.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12