Petersburg man arrested in connection with Hopewell armed robbery

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect involved in robbing a woman at gunpoint.

De'Sean Couch, 25, of Petersburg, was arrested on July 13 and was charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. They also found out he was in possession of an illegal firearm.

He was arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened in the 500 block of Hill Avenue around 10:17 a.m. on Friday, July 7.

The preliminary investigation revealed the woman was about to get out of her vehicle when the suspect approached her from behind, placed a firearm to the back of her head, and demanded money.

After receiving some money, the suspect ran from the scene. The woman was not injured in the incident.

While investigators were canvassing the area, they found a resident who captured video footage of the suspect, later identified as Couch, getting into a maroon-colored, 2005 to 2011 model Chevrolet Impala with temporary license plates. Someone else was driving the car, according to the vehicle.

