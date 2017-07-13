Families offer $50,000 reward in I-95 shooting

Walking through Shockoe Bottom handing out fliers, two families are standing together, their hope is for justice for Sharayne Holland and Tanna Gardner.

On Sunday, they marched in the city where 23-year-old Tanna Garnder and 26-year-old Sharayne Holland's lives were taken.

"Coming here makes me feel sick to my stomach," said Wayne Holland.

The families are now offering a $50,000 reward, and loved ones are praying for a break in the case.

It was Mother's Day when Deborah Holland says a knock on her front door changed everything. Police notified her that her daughter Sharayne had been shot and killed on Interstate 95.

It was supposed to be a night of celebrating Tanna Gardner's graduation from Virginia Union University, but it turned into heartbreak.

The family says an argument outside of a nightclub may have led to the shooting, as police continue to search for a white four-door sedan.

"These killers if you're looking, you have torn two families apart." said Don Gardner."Every day has been like a nightmare."

Sunday was one of several trips Don Gardner has made to Richmond to hand out flyers, asking the community to speak up.

"They were apart of the beauty, the little beauty we do have left on this earth," said Deborah Holland.

Sharayne was a mother of two, and the family says her fiance, who was also shot that night, continues to fight, but his recovery has been slow.

Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police.

