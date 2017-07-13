Families offer $50,000 reward in I-95 shooting

The left lane is closed on Interstate 95 South in Hanover due to a crash.More >>
Prince George police have responded to reported thefts during the past several months from new homes under construction.More >>
They are looking for 35-year-old Mathew Chambliss Coleman. He was released on his own recognizance for charges in Chesterfield, but was supposed to be held with no bond for charges in Petersburg.More >>
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect involved in robbing a woman at gunpoint.More >>
The countdown is on to Saturday’s unveiling of Richmond’s newest statue. Crews have finished putting the final touches on the Maggie L. Walker site at the intersection of Broad and Adams.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term.More >>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
Active shooter response teams from local law enforcement agencies responded to Nacogdoches Medical Center Thursday in response to a report of a man with a gun.More >>
A Campobello man was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence high and aggravated after deputies said he intentionally rammed a car into another car that his pregnant girlfriend was in and then attacked her mother with a baseball bat.More >>
Police in the Village of Cleves found an unconscious man behind the wheel of a running fuel truck Wednesday.More >>
