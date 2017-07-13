Going on vacation? Richmond Police will watch over your home

Many people are getting out of the house and taking a vacation this summer. Richmond police want to remind you they offer a free service to help keep your property safe while you're away.

Summer is in full swing, and many people are preparing for vacations. The last thing you want on your mind during a fun trip is the security or your property.

Richmond Police is offering a free service year-round to residents to keep an eye on their homes and businesses while they are away.

To sign up, fill out a watch request form and submit it to your neighborhood precinct before you go on vacation. While you are gone, an officer will periodically check the perimeter of your property. Each request covers up to a three-week period.

"Our home and business vacation watch service is an excellent way to assist residents and business owners when they are away for an extended period of time," said Community Care Captain Dan Minton. "This can help protect their property…and best of all, the peace of mind is free."

For more information and to obtain a watch request form, visit www.richmondgov.com/police and click on the link for the Vacation Watch Request Form. A map of each precinct is featured on the request form webpage to assist residents and business owners in determining their precinct.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12