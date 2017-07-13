Richmond students to get 6,000 free tablets from Sprint

One thousand Richmond high school students will receive free computer tablets this fall as a gift from Sprint and its charitable foundation.

Interim Superintendent Tom Kranz says a thousand tablets will be given out each year for the next five years. Sprint is doing this in an effort to give the equipment to one million high school students across the county.

In all, Richmond Public Schools are slated to receive 6,000 tablets - the most for any school district in Virginia.

