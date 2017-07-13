Authorities searching for inmate 'inadvertently released' from Chesterfield jail

They are looking for 25-year-old Mathew Chambliss Coleman. He was released on his own recognizance for charges in Chesterfield, but was supposed to be held with no bond for charges in Petersburg.More >>
Two people died in a three-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 in Chesterfield on Wednesday night.More >>
Plans are underway for a new 240-acre park off Beach Road, and the county is looking for public input.More >>
The driver who police say crashed into a Chester ReMax on Monday evening was arrested and faces a DUI charge.More >>
TGI Friday's on Midlothian Turnpike will be closed Tuesday after an early morning fire.More >>
