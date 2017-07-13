Authorities searching for inmate 'inadvertently released' from Chesterfield jail

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a man that was "inadvertently released" from the jail on Wednesday.

They are looking for 25-year-old Mathew Chambliss Coleman. He was released on his own recognizance for charges in Chesterfield, but was supposed to be held with no bond for charges in Petersburg.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office:

He was released on recognizance bond for a vandalism and enter property to damage from Chesterfield. The Petersburg charges are eluding police, two hit and run, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and driving on suspended license. He now has an active escape warrant from Chesterfield.

Anyone with information on where he may be should call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 748-1490 or the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0860.

